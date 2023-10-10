Sudan Resumed Diplomatic Relations With Iran After A 7-Year Hiatus

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





Sudan is restoring diplomatic ties with Iran after a period of cessation

KHARTOUM, Oct 10 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it will restore diplomatic relations with Iran which was severed in 2016 after the attack on the Saudi Embassy in Tehran.

The Ministry said the decision to resume relations“came after a number of high-level exchanges between the two countries and will serve the common interests of both sides.”

Khartoum cut ties with Tehran in 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi Arabian embassy in Iran. The oil-rich kingdom had executed a prominent Shiite cleric with 46 others days earlier, triggering demonstrations and severing Saudi-Iranian relations.

At the time, Sudan was a close ally of Saudi Arabia and had deployed troops to fight in the Saudi coalition against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen.

“Both countries agreed to take the necessary measure to open embassies in the two countries soon,” Sudan's foreign ministry said in an online statement.

Although Iran did not immediately make a statement on this issue, last July its Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the two countries were trying to restore relations after he met with Sudan's acting Foreign Minister Ali al- Sadeq in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In March this year, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to resume relations under a deal brokered by China, raising expectations that Tehran and other Arab countries would re-establish full diplomatic relations. - NNN-AGENCIES