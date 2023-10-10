Plastic Compounding Market Is Set To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 69.919 Billion By 2033 | FMI Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- By the end of 2023, the global plastic compounding market is anticipated to have a market value of US$ 69.919 billion, with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the plastic compounding industry is expected to be worth roughly US$ 155.196 billion.Polymer blending systems play a pivotal role in enhancing the performance and versatility of plastic materials, catering to the diverse requirements of a burgeoning array of industries that have witnessed a surge in demand for customized plastic blends in recent times. These polymer blends encompass a wide spectrum of attributes, encompassing biodegradability, pliability, vibrant aesthetics, and the capability to modulate a host of plastic properties through carefullyThe plastic compounding industry is witnessing increased profitability due to its versatile applications in both household and industrial construction, as well as its impressive flexibility for shaping and customization.Request for a Sample of this Research Report:Increasing Popularity of High-Performance Materials in the MarketPlastic compounds are in high demand across industries like automotive, aerospace, and electronics due to their lightweight properties and excellent mechanical and thermal characteristics, making them ideal substitutes for traditional materials like metal.Growing Role of Plastic Compounds in Automotive ManufacturingDue to the demand for lightweight materials to increase fuel efficiency and lower emissions, the automotive sector consumes a substantial amount of plastic compounds. Numerous car parts utilize plastic compounds, including bumpers, external trim, interior trim, and under-the-hood applications. This is a major factor boosting the plastic compounding market trends .Greater Understanding and Use of Plastic Waste ManagementStrict laws and programs for managing plastic trash have been implemented due to growing awareness of plastic pollution and its environmental effects. The preference for recyclable or biodegradable plastic compounds surges plastic compounding.Transitioning to Sustainable Materials in CompoundingThe increased demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable materials may restrain the expansion of conventional plastic compounding. Alternatives like bioplastics, bio-based polymers, and recycled materials are being sought after by consumers and businesses more frequently.Unstable Economic Conditions and the Challenges Faced by the Plastic Compounding IndustryEconomic downturns or unstable economic conditions can impact the market and the general demand for plastics. The plastic compounding market dynamics can be affected by declining industrial output, declining consumer expenditure, and changes in currency exchange rates.Key TakeawaysThe United States might increase its plastic compounding market share by 22.5% between 2023 and 2033.Between 2023 and 2033, Germany may hold 11.8% of the plastic compounding industry.Japan's share of the plastic compounding industry could reach 3.1% between 2023 and 2033.Australia to hold a 1% share of the plastic compounding business from 2023 to 2033.During the forecast period, the Chinese plastic compounding business to expand at a CAGR of 8.7%.From 2023 to 2033, the United Kingdom plastic compounding industry registered at a 4.1% CAGR.Through 2033, the Indian plastic compounding business recorded a CAGR of 7.6%.The polypropylene segment holds a market share of 26.3% in the product type category between 2023 and 2033.The automotive sector to grab a significant market share of 23.3% in the application category between 2023 and 2033.Purchase this report to Uncover Segment-specific Information, Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges:Regional OutlookThe plastic compounding market is anticipated to expand steadily in several places across the globe. Due to the region's fast industrialization and urbanization, particularly in China and India, the market is expected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific.The region's expanding construction and automotive industries are boosting plastic compounding demand. Due to the growing usage of plastic compounds in packaging, consumer products, and the electrical and electronics industries, North America and Europe are expected to experience significant growth.Due to the expansion of the manufacturing sector and the development of infrastructure, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are anticipated to have growth prospects. With regional variances in demand and growth rates, the plastic compounding industry is expected to grow significantly globally.Competitive LandscapeIn the competitive plastic compounding market driven by high demand for high-performance materials, key firms are vying for market share through product innovation, stringent quality control, and strategic collaborations to gain a competitive advantage in this rapidly evolving industry.Novel Innovations· CollaborationAvient Corporation is working with BASF to market colored grades of Ultrason high-performance polymers. The colored grades are produced using Colourant Chromatics, an Avient firm specializing in high-temperature color formulation for color concentrates and pre-colored solutions, and Ultrason® polyarylethersulfones (PAES), a premium base polymer from BASF.· AcquisitionLyondellBasell announced its decision to acquire the Mepol Group. The article discusses the acquisition and its strategic value for LyondellBasell, a multinational plastics, chemical, and refining company. For more details, kindly click the attached link.Key SegmentsBy Product:Polyethylene (PE)Polypropylene (PP)Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPO)Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)Polystyrene (PS)Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)PolyamidePolycarbonateAcrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)OthersBy Application:AutomotiveBuilding & ConstructionElectrical & ElectronicsPackagingConsumer GoodsIndustrial MachineryMedical DevicesOptical MediaOthersExplore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Market Insights Domain:Biobased Biodegradable Plastic Market Share : The biobased biodegradable plastic market is anticipated to be worth US$ 5.2 billion in 2023. The market is further expected to surge at a CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2033 and reach US$ 13.6 billion by 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

