Kuwait University Utilizes AI In Developing Educational Process, Output

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mansour Al-Barrak and Niran Al-Nassar

KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Through the widespread use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) recently, Kuwait University (KU) "hopped on the wagon" and began to use AI applications to develop the educational process and boost its output.

The usage of AI also came in line with the government's vision for digital transformation in Kuwait.

In regards to the use of AI, the head of laboratories and AI at the computer engineering department of KU Dr. Abdullah Al-Mutawa told KUNA that the university uses numerous applications of AI namely Chabot's and facial recognition robots.

AI is used in administrative tasks to formulate statistics important to KU decision-making process, he added.

Al-Mutawa revealed that AI was used during the COVID-19 pandemic to monitor students taking unified exams and tests via the "Model" system without human interference.

The Model system utilizes cloud technology to ensure the continuity of services despite the growing number of users, connecting it with Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Teams, which enables students to view all available university classes and activities simultaneously or other including tests and homework, said Al-Mutawa.

In regards to AI's benefits in terms of digital transformation, the academic affirmed that AI streamlined processes and made it simple to finish tasks in record time.

For example, AI could provide academics with reminders of their eligibility to take sabbaticals for research and higher studies in addition to other services, indicated Al-Mutawa.

He noted that AI required that all data needed to be available to function properly; however, he stressed that parameters for AI usage should follow UN resolutions regarding the ethical use of technology or matters would become very complicated. (end)

nsn













MENAFN10102023000071011013ID1107218995