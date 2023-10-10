China To Promote High-Quality BRI Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- China will continue to promote the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as its overarching plan and its top-level design for opening up and win-win international cooperation, a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Tuesday said, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The document, titled "The Belt and Road Initiative: A Key Pillar of the Global Community of Shared Future," said experience over the past 10 years has proved that BRI cooperation responds to the call of the times and benefits the people in participating countries.

In a world full of uncertainties and instabilities, all countries should urgently bridge differences through dialogue, oppose rifts with unity, and promote development through cooperation, the white paper said, adding that against this backdrop, the BRI becomes more meaningful and is an initiative to be welcomed.

China is willing to work with all other parties to strengthen confidence, maintain resolve, and advance BRI cooperation in the spirit of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, said the document. It added that the country will open up on a larger scale, across more areas and in greater depth, and provide new opportunities for the world with high-quality new development.

Meanwhile, Li Kexin, director-general of the Department of International Economic Affairs of the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the BRI has created a new paradigm for international cooperation, rising above the outdated mentality of geopolitical games.

"We are committed to openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation," Li told a press conference in Beijing. Over the past decade, China has signed BRI cooperation documents with more than 150 countries and 30-plus international organizations, according to the report.

Kuwait was among the first countries to sign an agreement on the BRI, which was proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013. (end)

mk













MENAFN10102023000071011013ID1107218994