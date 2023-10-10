Kuwait DM Heads To Qatar On Official Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah headed on Tuesday to Qatar in an official visit. The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that this visit came at the invitation of Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed Al-Attiyah. (end) ak

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.