Manama Turns Pink In Support Of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo-feature by Kholod Al-Enizi)

MANAMA, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Streets and properties around Manama lit up in pink throughout October as part of a series of events to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Bahrain Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW) in cooperation with governmental and private sector entities will hold many events and activities in support of spreading awareness for early detection of Brest cancer.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month has been celebrated every October for the last 90 years.

It is called "Pink October" as people around the world adopt the pink color and display a pink ribbon to raise awareness about the importance of prevention and routine screening for the early diagnosis of breast cancer.(end)

kna













MENAFN10102023000071011013ID1107218992