After Rain Spell, Met Predicts Dry Weather In J&K Till Oct 13

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- After overnight rains in plains and snowfall over upper reaches, the weather was clear at most places in Jammu and Kashmir with the meteorological department on Tuesday predicting mainly clear skies till October 13.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that a brief spell of rain/snowfall over higher reaches may occur but“chances are less.”
He said that weather is expected to be mainly dry fr4om October 11 to 13.
From October 14-17, he said, intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall over higher reaches was likely at many places of Jammu and Kashmir and its chances ranged between 60-70%.
Regarding the rainfall from last evening till 0830 hours today, he said, Srinagar received 16, Qazigund 17, Pahalgam 16, Kupwara 3.6mm, Kokernbag 21, Gulmarg 26, Jammu 27, Banihal 30mm, Batote 35, Katra 32 and Bhaderwah Read Also Heat Wave In Kashmir Over: MeT Office No Forecast Of Major Respite From Scorching Heat In Kashmir
18.
