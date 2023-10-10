Has China's Economy Hit The Wall?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Lackluster growth and rising uncertainty have focused the world's attention on the state of China's economy. After a strong start to 2023, Chinese economic activity has sharply fallen short of expectations.

Exports have collapsed. Consumption, production and investment have slowed, while inflation leveled out and the unemployment rate edged up. The Chinese renminbi hit new lows in August and September 2023, driven by worries about the domestic economy.

Former US treasury secretary Larry Summers has made ominous comparisons between China, Russia and Japan, saying that“people are going to look back at some of the economic forecasts about China in 2020 in the same way they looked back at economic forecasts for Russia that were made in 1960 or for Japan in 1990.”

As always, there are cyclical and structural factors at play in the unfolding economic outlook. Among the cyclical factors are scars from the Covid-19 pandemic – deteriorating balance sheets, an ailing property sector and a limited macroeconomic policy response.

Meanwhile, structural pressures are weighing on confidence as regulatory, security and political stability concerns continue to mount.

After three years of pandemic pressure, the balance sheets of households, enterprises and local governments are stretched. Unlike the United States, China's government did not hand out large subsidies to households and enterprises during the Covid-19 pandemic. Without that demand-side stimulus, Chinese consumption has been sluggish.

Financially, China's biggest worries revolve around the property sector. If this sector were to collapse, the consequences would be very damaging.

A porter walks on a bridge in Chongqing, China with new residential buildings in the background. Photo: CNBC Screengrab / Zhang Peng / LightRocket / Getty Images