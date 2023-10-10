Musk Leaves Indonesia At Tesla's Alter

(MENAFN- Asia Times) For several years, Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk have flirted with entering the Indonesian market.

The Indonesian government, under President Joko Widodo, has made overtures, with powerful actors like Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan showing up at Tesla's manufacturing plant in Texas in April 2022 to promote investment opportunities in Indonesia.

On the sidelines of the 2022 G20 summit in Bali,

Musk was interviewed

by Anindya Bakrie, CEO of Bakrie and Brothers, and said he was“bullish” on Indonesia. Despite these sentiments, Tesla has not made a big move in the country.



This lack of progress probably stings a little bit more given that Tesla opened a

sales office in Malaysia

and will be

opening a showroom

in Thailand. Indonesia may be beginning to wonder if it is being passed over by Tesla and the reasons behind this decision.

The first aspect to consider is Tesla's objectives in Indonesia and Indonesia's motivation for collaboration with Tesla. Indonesia is not currently a major market for electric vehicles. There are few charging stations and the national road system is underdeveloped.



Government subsidies intended to encourage the uptake of electric vehicles have been hotly debated. In the short term, Indonesia is more likely to be a bigger consumer of electric scooters – which Tesla does not make – than electric cars.

If the goal is to sell four-wheeled electric vehicles in Southeast Asia in the near future, Tesla seems to believe Malaysia is a more attractive market.