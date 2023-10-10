Iran vows strong reaction to any rash move after Israeli’s, US’s threats

(MENAFN) The representative for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has declared that if rivals conduct any rash action against the Islamic Republic, Iran is not going to waver to reply with the sturdiest power.



Nasser Kanaani uttered the declarations in a press meeting on Monday in Tehran in response to US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham’s latest anti-Iran outbursts on X.



Graham blamed Tehran of plotting for the large-scale sudden raid on Israel by Hamas as well as other Gaza-based resistance fighters, continuing that “Iran should pay dearly for any escalation directed at Israel.”



“An attack by Hezbollah, and other Iranian proxies, would be devastating to Israeli defense systems. If such an attack occurs, Israel and the United States should go after the Iranian oil refineries and oil infrastructure - which is the lifeblood of the Iranian economy,” he also mentioned.



Kanaani countered these allegations by suggesting that they arise in the aftermath of Israel's significant defeat and are aimed at justifying the support provided by Washington and its Western allies for the actions of the Tel Aviv government.

