Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Set To Reach USD 3.39 Billion By 2031: Key Trends And Advancements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global immune thrombocytopenia market value was USD 3.12 billion in 2022, driven by the increasing advancements in diagnostic techniques across the globe. The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 0.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 3.39 billion by 2031.
Introduction
Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) is a hematologic disorder characterized by a low platelet count due to immune system dysfunction. Platelets are essential for blood clotting, and a decrease in their count can lead to increased bleeding and bruising. ITP can be classified as either primary (idiopathic) or secondary to an underlying condition or medication.
ITP is caused by the immune system mistakenly targeting and destroying platelets, leading to their reduced lifespan. The exact cause of this immune response is still not fully understood, but it is believed to involve the production of autoantibodies that bind to platelets, marking them for destruction by the spleen and other immune cells.
The symptoms of ITP can vary from mild to severe and may include easy bruising, petechiae (small red spots on the skin), nosebleeds, and excessive bleeding from cuts or injuries. In severe cases, internal bleeding and hemorrhage may occur, requiring immediate medical attention.
Key Trends in the Immune Thrombocytopenia Market
Some key trends involved in the immune thrombocytopenia market are as follows:
Advancements in Novel Therapies: There is a growing focus on the development of targeted and immunomodulatory therapies for ITP. Biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies targeting specific immune cells or receptors involved in platelet destruction, are being explored as potential treatment options. These therapies aim to improve response rates, reduce side effects, and provide long-term remission Personalized Medicine Approaches: With advancements in genomics and molecular diagnostics, there is an increasing emphasis on personalized medicine approaches for ITP. Genetic testing and biomarker analysis help identify patients who are more likely to respond to specific treatments, enabling more tailored and effective therapy selection Patient-Centric Care: There is a growing recognition of the importance of patient-centered care in managing ITP. Healthcare providers are focusing on shared decision-making, considering patient preferences, and providing comprehensive support to improve treatment adherence and quality of life Research and Clinical Trials: Ongoing research and clinical trials are expanding the understanding of ITP pathophysiology and exploring innovative treatment modalities. These studies aim to uncover new therapeutic targets, optimize existing treatments, and identify potential biomarkers for disease monitoring and prediction In conclusion, Immune Thrombocytopenia is a hematologic disorder characterized by a low platelet count due to immune system dysfunction. The market for ITP therapeutics is driven by the increasing prevalence of the condition and the need for effective treatments. Advancements in novel therapies, personalized medicine approaches, patient-centric care, and ongoing research contribute to the evolving landscape of ITP management
Market Segmentation
Market Breakup by Drug Class
Monoclonal Antibodies Adult Vaccines Checkpoint Inhibitors Interferons Alpha and Beta Interleukins Other Drugs
Market Breakup by Applications
Cancer Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases Infectious Diseases Others
Market Breakup by Route of Administration
Market Breakup by End User
Hospitals Specialty Centres Clinics Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
United States of America Canada
Europe
United Kingdom Germany France Italy Others
Asia Pacific
China Japan India ASEAN Australia Others
Latin America
Brazil Argentina Mexico Others
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Nigeria South Africa Others
Immune Thrombocytopenia Market: Competitor Landscape
The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the market are as follows:
Abbott PerkinElmer Inc Illumina, Inc QIAGEN F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Novartis AG AstraZeneca Pfizer Inc Sanofi Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc AbbVie Inc Allergan Merck & Co., Inc Amgen Inc Thermo Fisher Scientific Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited GlaxoSmithKline plc Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc Lilly Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 160
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2031
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $3.14 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
| $3.39 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 0.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market
Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Tags Allergy and Immunology Immune Thrombocytopenia Inflammatory Disease Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology Thrombocytopenia Market
MENAFN10102023004107003653ID1107218944
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.