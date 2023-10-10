Vitadao And Glycanage Host Pioneering Longevity & Crypto Day In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Abu Dhabi, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitaDAO and GlycanAge invite you to embark on a journey into the future of healthcare at the Longevity & Crypto Day in Abu Dhabi on October 12th. This groundbreaking event unites the innovative worlds of Longevity and Decentralized Science (DeSci) and opens doors to life-extending advancements and blockchain's empowering role in personal healthcare decisions.



Industry experts, esteemed scientists, and global participants will convene to unveil and explore cutting-edge developments in human lifespan extension and blockchain technology's pivotal role in healthcare autonomy. The event promises a rich array of talks and presentations on Longevity Medicine, Longevity Biotech, and the Longevity Investment Landscape. Explore the transformative roles of AI and Blockchain in supercharging Longevity Research and gain unique insights into the regional longevity landscape's latest advancements.

Beyond exploration, Longevity & Crypto Day will foster critical connections by uniting local and international experts, researchers, entrepreneurs, executives, and investors. This gathering will significantly enhance the regional footprint of longevity and decentralized scientific research, propelling forward the collective mission of enhanced health and extended human lifespan.

About GlycanAge

GlycanAge, a pioneering biotech startup and a proud participant of Hub71, Mubadala's esteemed accelerator program, stands at the forefront of revolutionizing preventive healthcare. Their flagship offering, the GlycanAge Biological Age Test, determine the state of one's immune system and risk of chronic inflammation through multiple scientific methods, empowering individuals to reclaim control over their health.

About VitaDAO

VitaDAO emerges as a global nexus for stakeholders ardently advancing longevity research. Through robust decentralized funding mechanisms, VitaDAO extends unwavering support to innovative initiatives and research endeavors that unravel, explore, and champion the causes of longevity and healthy aging. Join a dedicated community of experts and enthusiasts collectively navigating the path to a healthier, longer life.

