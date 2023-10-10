Comprehensive Analysis Of The Global Dog Care Industry: Market Size, Growth, And Key Players

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dog Care Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027 (Global Almanac)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global dog care industry is thriving, with the market showing remarkable growth potential. A recent industry profile offers a comprehensive overview, including both qualitative and quantitative insights, market share data, market size, and forecasts spanning from 2018 to 2027. This report also delves into key players in the market, providing financial metrics and competitive analysis.

The dog care market encompasses the retail sale of dog food and dog chews & treats. This includes dry dog food, moist dog food, and puppy food in the dog food segment, while the dog chews & treats segment covers various dog chews and treats. All values are based on retail selling prices (RSP) and include applicable taxes. Currency conversions have been calculated using constant annual average 2022 exchange rates.

In 2022, the global dog care market recorded total revenues of $67,970.0 million, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% between 2017 and 2022.

Market consumption volume exhibited steady growth, with a CAGR of 3.7% between 2017 and 2022, reaching a total of 8,955.5 million kilograms in 2022. The market's performance is expected to decelerate slightly, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2027. This growth is projected to push the market's value to $83,544.8 million by the end of 2027.

Gain valuable insights into the global dog care market's size, growth, major segments, and leading players.

Utilize the Five Forces analysis to assess competitive intensity and market attractiveness in the global dog care industry.

Access detailed profiles of key players in the dog care market, including their global operations and financial performance. Enhance presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global dog care market, backed by five-year forecasts covering both value and volume.

What was the global dog care market's value in 2022?

What is the projected size of the global dog care market in 2027?

What factors influence the competitive landscape in the global dog care market?

How has the market performed over the past five years? Who are the leading competitors in the global dog care market?

