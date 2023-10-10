(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SQUAD Online (SQUAD INFOTECH PVT. LTD.) : Pioneering IT Fresher Placements for Over a Decade

SQUAD Online (SQUAD INFOTECH PVT. LTD.), a trailblazer in the IT sector, celebrates a remarkable legacy spanning more than 12 years and over 25,000 successful placements for IT fresher candidates. With a commitment to enhancing employability and bridging the gap between fresh talent and the IT job market, SQUAD Online (SQUAD INFOTECH PVT. LTD.). has firmly established itself as a leader in IT training and placement.

The driving force behind this journey is Mr. Rohit Sharma, a visionary founder and director of SQUAD Online (SQUAD INFOTECH PVT. LTD.), along with his dedicated team members, Mr. Maneesh Jha and Mr. Bhupinder Balu. Together, they have consistently demonstrated their prowess in orchestrating seamless IT fresher placements, positioning themselves as industry luminaries.

SQUAD INFOTECH PVT. LTD. envisions a future of even more accessible placements for IT fresher candidates, driven by the vast opportunities within the IT industry. Their commitment to offering fresher placements at zero cost not only empowers recent graduates but also supports the growth of the IT sector by meeting the staffing needs of over 5,000 satisfied clients.

A distinguishing feature of SQUAD Online (SQUAD INFOTECH PVT. LTD.) is its unique approach to expediting placements through in-house campuses and job fairs, ensuring both quality and quantity to align with the dynamic demands of the IT industry. This strategy has set new benchmarks in IT fresher placements, earning SQUAD INFOTECH PVT. LTD. a reputation for excellence.

As the organization continues its unwavering pursuit of excellence, it is poised to establish indomitable records in IT fresher placements in the years ahead. With a steadfast commitment to nurturing fresh talent and catalyzing the growth of the IT industry, SQUAD INFOTECH PVT. LTD. remains a driving force in the domain of IT training and placements.

SQUAD INFOTECH PVT. LTD.'s online training and placement division, SQUAD Online, has played a pivotal role, particularly during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first to launch online training initiatives and conducted multiple sessions for prestigious institutions like the University of Mumbai, Tilak, and several others in the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai regions.

In addition to IT training, SQUAD Online (SQUAD INFOTECH PVT. LTD.). operates multiple divisions dedicated to specialized training in areas such as Spoken English , Digital Marketing, Java, Finance, and more.

About SQUAD INFOTECH PVT. LTD.: With over 12 years of experience in the industry, SQUAD INFOTECH PVT. LTD. is a leading IT training and placement organization on a mission to enhance the employability of the nation's workforce. Having successfully trained and placed over 35,000 candidates, they offer fresher placements at zero cost while addressing the staffing needs of 5,000+ clients. Through innovative approaches, SQUAD INFOTECH PVT. LTD. continues to set new benchmarks in IT fresher placements.

