American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) Condemns Hamas Attacks On Israeli Citizens

American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council Launches“Not In Our Name” Campaign to Affirm Sanctity of Human Life Following Hamas Atrocities



The American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) has launched the website NotInOur to condemn Hamas's massacre and abduction of hundreds of civilians.



“Some organizations claiming to represent Muslims have issued statements effectively condoning the mass terror attack in southern Israel that saw toddlers, mothers, and Holocaust survivors executed at gunpoint or taken as hostages,” stated Anila Ali, the leader of AMMWEC who has led several Muslim peace delegations to Israel.



“These organizations – and the Hamas terror group whose atrocities they excuse – do not speak in our name. We are horrified at the massacre of Jewish and other civilians – and at this unauthorized attempt to hijack our Muslim identity to justify barbarism.”



The online petition campaign at Notinour enables Muslims to state their categoric condemnation in both moral and spiritual terms – and to help protect the good name of peace-loving Muslims.“Trying to justify Hamas atrocities reinforces the worst Islamophobic stereotypes and thus puts all Muslims at risk,” Ali observed.



Ali noted:“Hamas's actions are diametrically opposed to the core principles of our faith.” Indeed, the Qur'an's Surah Al-Ma'idah (5:32) directly quotes Jewish scripture to declare that "whoever kills a person, it is as if he has killed all of humanity; and whoever saves a person, it is as if he has saved all of humanity."



Ali stated that AMMWEC stands in solidarity with President Biden's condemnation of the attacks and Secretary of State Blinken's call to condemn terrorism.



“Muslims of conscience stand in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters in Israel and around the world, including those held hostage in Gaza,” stated Ali.“We reject the path of Hamas and instead embrace the trailblazing example of Muslim countries like Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, and now Saudi Arabia. We come together to pray for peace for the Children of Abraham and all people.”



AMMWEC is a non-profit women's rights organization empowering Muslim women to confront bigotry in all its forms, celebrate our faith's beautiful heritage, and build strong bonds with fellow Americans of all backgrounds. As maternal pillars of the community, AMMWEC's leaders feel a responsibility to uphold Islam's core values of tolerance and personal responsibility to help build the future all American deserve.

