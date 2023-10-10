EU divides over aid to Palestine

(MENAFN) On Monday evening, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, stated that the EU would not halt financial assistance to the Palestinian Authority. This declaration directly contradicts a previous announcement made by Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi.



“The review of the EU’s assistance for Palestine announced by the European Commission will not suspend the due payments,” Borrell stated in a declaration, continuing that this would have come to “punishing all the Palestinian people,” damaged the EU interests in the region, and “only further emboldened terrorists.”



Varhelyi declared a few hours earlier that the "scale of terror and brutality" perpetrated by Hamas "against Israel and its people" marked a "turning point" for the group and that "there can be no business as usual" moving forward. He declared that the European Commission would immediately halt all payments and assess the €691 million (USD728.8 million) in funding to the Palestinian Authority.



Two days into fighting between the Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which have resulted in hundreds of fatalities on both sides, Varhelyi made his announcement. But soon after, Israel imposed a "complete siege" on Gaza, denying more than 2 million Palestinians living there from food, water, as well as electricity access.

