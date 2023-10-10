Sofema Online Launches Initial And Recurrent Safety And Human Factors Online Training

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UAE GCAA New Human Factor & SMS Requirements

To help you meet your compliance with UAE GCAA CAR M New Human Factor & SMS Requirements for CAMO Staff, Sofema Online has elaborated a relevant training

SOFIA , BULGARIA , October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sofema Online (SOL) provides Initial and Recurrent Safety and Human Factors Online Training compliant with the requirements of UAE GCAA CAR M:UAE CAR M Introduction – HF & SMS (Initial)UAE CAR M Introduction – HF & SMS (Recurrent)Introduction:> Meet your organizational obligations to comply with UAE GCAA CAR M regulatory requirements> Cost-effective method for delivering niche regulatory training> Content focused on a deep understanding of the subject matter.> Knowledgeable tutor.> Convenience and flexibility, availability, ease of use through any internet-connected computer, and the ability of the student to learn at their own pace without any limitations.Continuing Airworthiness Requirements ref UAE GCAA CAR Part V CAR M – Issue 6The continuing airworthiness of aircraft and components shall be ensured in accordance with the provisions of CAR-M and the supplement S-1 CAMO as applicable.Organizations and personnel involved in the continuing airworthiness of aircraft and components, including maintenance, shall comply with the provisions of CAR M, the supplement S-1.UAE CAR M Introduction – HF & SMS (Initial)> This is a newly developed course covering every aspect of GM2 S-1.305(g) and SMS & Human Factor Training Requirements.> Delegates are able to achieve an in-depth understanding regarding basic Aviation Safety Concepts in particular to ensure adequate focus on the importance of Safety Behavior integrated into normal working practices and at the same time fully recognize the importance of optimum Human Behavior.> This is a full course which takes 3 days in the classroom or as an Instructor-led webinar it covers all aspects and elements of the required subject matter as required by the guidance material.UAE CAR M Introduction – HF & SMS (Recurrent)> This course satisfies the recurrent training obligations related to safety management systems within a CAMO environment with due consideration for human factors.> Human factors have to be managed effectively within the organization. To do so you need to address risks and exposures. All threats need to be understood and mitigation put into place to address them.> With SMS, we have a set of regulations that allow the industry to establish best practices that fit different cultures and place the main emphasis and duty on improving safety performance.Sofema Online Guest Enrolment for AssessmentFOC Guest Enrolments are available for Compliance and Training Managers to assess the suitability of the material and meet your organizational objectives.For“Pay Monthly” Options and Corporate Payment schemes – please see here

