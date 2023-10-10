(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shubhi Gupta lifting the U19 Girls Chess Champion trophy

Shubhi Gupta Wins U-19 Girls National Chess Championship

GHAZIABAD, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In an impressive display of chess skill, 13-year-old Shubhi Gupta from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, emerged as the winner in the U-19 Girls' National Chess Championship. This tough tournament took place from September 20th to September 28th in Ahmedabad.Shubhi's journey to the championship was inspiring. She faced strong opponents, showed great determination, and won 9.5 out of 11 rounds. Her performance was a true display of sportsmanship.This is a huge accomplishment for Shubhi and her family. She has been playing chess since she was five years old and has worked hard to get to where she is today.Shubhi's success is a great example of what young people can achieve if they set their minds to it. She is an inspiration to all aspiring chess players out there.Shubhi is part of a group supported by the Pravaha Foundation's initiative, "64 Squares," which includes talented chess players of different ages and skill levels.

