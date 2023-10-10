Israel military conduct over 200 overnight airstrikes on Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Israeli military announced that it had conducted over 200 airstrikes on Gaza during the night, asserting that these raids targeted military facilities belonging to the Palestinian Hamas group.
In a statement released on [date], the Israeli army reported that their warplanes and naval vessels had attacked military installations of the Hamas group, including a weapons storage site, which they claimed was located in a mosque. Additionally, the military stated that they had targeted an apartment used for storing anti-tank guided missiles and a high-rise building used by Hamas, among other objectives.
Conversely, the Gaza Interior Ministry stated that all of Israel's airstrikes had impacted civilians and residential areas.
On Monday, the Gaza-based media office reported that the Israeli military had carried out 15 attacks on Palestinian families during their operations in Gaza.
Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early on Saturday, launching a significant rocket barrage and conducting infiltrations into Israel by land, air, and sea. They cited this surprise attack as a response to the incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the growing incidents of settler violence against Palestinians.
MENAFN10102023000045015839ID1107218912
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.