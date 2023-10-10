Taylor Sterling unlocks access to on-demand expertise for the Middle East’s construction sector

(MENAFN- IHC) Taylor Sterling, one of the Middle East’s leading construction and engineering executive search agencies, has announced the launch of a new suite of services to meet the region’s increased demand for talent and unlock the potential of the gig economy trends within the construction sector. In addition to supporting organisations searching for talent to fill permanent roles, Taylor Sterling will now offer on-demand talent solutions, connecting project developers and contractors with a rich network of experts within the fields of construction and engineering and offering a short to long-term plug-in talent solution.



After 18 years of finding and placing talent in the Middle East’s construction industry, Marcus Taylor, partner at Taylor Sterling, spent over a year away from the sector, investigating how other industries solve talent issues. He explored how booming industries, including healthcare, renewable energy and technology, sourced, built, and managed teams with a view to bringing these solutions to the Middle East’s construction sector.



Taylor said, “Looking at sectors around the world and how they are meeting the challenges of finding the required talent when they need it, for as long as it is required, was a real eye-opener. Post-pandemic, compared to pre-pandemic, there is a stark contrast in how organisations are resourcing projects. I saw a real shift and an increased appetite for alternative talent and resource solutions. From start-ups to multi-national enterprises and everything in between, I saw a clear trend — fewer organisations are looking for a permanent solution. Whether an organisation doesn’t need a permanent role filled or can’t afford a hefty signing fee for a new hire, there is a very real need for businesses to tap into a trusted network of experts they can use for as long as they need them and then part ways. The big question then became, could we bring this gig-economy mentality to the Middle East and make it work for the region’s construction sector?”



The conclusion Taylor and his team of construction industry veterans reached was that outsourcing and gig economies were not only feasible but could also be sustainable and profitable and act as an enabler for growth for the region’s construction companies. However, to be effective, organisations would need to have access to experts with experience not just in the field of construction but also vast knowledge of the region and its projects.



Taylor added: “When we brought the idea of providing a network of experienced individuals who could step in when required, we received an overwhelming response from construction professionals we spoke to. They wanted to tap into this network, but they would need an element of trust, and they would want individuals who understand their challenges, their requirements and how to operate effectively in this region. This has led to Taylor Sterling launching an interim advisory solution.”



Expanding on its already extensive leadership network and capability to place permanent and board-level leadership, Taylor Sterling’s interim advisory solution has been launched to meet the needs of small, medium and large firms looking to grow or pivot and enable them to easily tap into a wealth of experience on a short, medium or long-term contract basis without the logistical or financial commitment of a permanent hire.



Taylor explained: “People, and the quality of people we represent, is at the heart of this solution. Our partners arguably have one of the industry's best community networks of senior-level advisors. This network of highly qualified and experienced individuals has historically worked on a referral basis and is not easily accessible. We aim to change that, connecting independent expert advisors with companies that can benefit from those experts’ extensive experience and skills.



“Whether organisations are looking to bring someone in to support a bid on a particular project, battle a claim, move into a new market or sector or even act as a short-term CEO until a permanent solution can be found, Taylor Sterling can match them with the right person to help them achieve their objectives. We’re also able to do this at a fraction of the cost of engaging with a management consultancy or making a long-term commitment to a permanent hire.”



In addition to offering executive search and interim advisory solutions, Taylor Sterling combines an infrastructure of local and global employment visa, payroll and employer of record partners and a core team that has gained invaluable experience while holding senior leadership positions for industry giants, including WSP, Rockwell, NES and Airswift.



“Our solutions are now available to solve the talent issues faced by developers, contractors, consultants, suppliers and government agencies at all stages of growth, whether they have been operating in the region for many years or are just entering the market,” Taylor concluded.





