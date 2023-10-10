(MENAFN- Cision) Invitation: Kemira to publish January-September 2023 results on October 24, 2023



Kemira Oyj will publish its January-September 2023 results on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 around 8.30 am Finnish time (6.30 am UK time).



Webcast for analysts, investors, and media will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, starting at 10.30 am (8.30 am UK time). At the webcast, Kemira’s Interim President and CEO, CFO Petri Castrén will present the results. The webcast will be held in English and can be followed at kemira.com/investors.



The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above-mentioned company website.



You can attend the Q&A session via conference call. You can access the teleconference by registering on the following link: After the registration you will be provided with the phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.







