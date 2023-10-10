Nutanix to Support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Sustainability Agenda

(MENAFN- KREAB) RIYADH, KSA, 10TH October, 2023: Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, has reiterated its commitment to helping advance the sustainability objectives outlined in Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to overcome environmental challenges through measurable action and green initiatives.



“Firstly, we would like to congratulate Saudi Arabia’s Leadership and Government on the Kingdom’s renewable plans and green initiatives that has led to the great achievement of it advancing 24 ranks on the World Economic Forum’s Energy Transition Index and leading the Middle East region. The Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co., the first of its kind initiative in the region, is just one example of Saudi’s leading role in reducing carbon emissions and supporting the global transition to net zero,” says Talal Al-Saif, Regional Sales Director for Central Gulf and Egypt at Nutanix.



“Data centre and digital infrastructures as a whole account for a substantial share of worldwide energy consumption with a considerable carbon footprint. Most analysts agree that hyperconverged infrastructures (HCI) is the best and most expedient way of reducing data centre energy consumption and carbon footprint. As a pioneer and established leader in HCI technology, Nutanix is committed to supporting Saudi’s sustainability efforts by modernizing infrastructure across the Kingdom to address environmental, energy, and economic demands.”



As part of its efforts to promote digital sustainability, Nutanix recently introduced a Carbon and Power Estimator - a tool to help organizations understand how different factors can influence their environmental footprint by estimating annual power and emissions for various Nutanix solutions using Nutanix Validated Designs. The Estimator provides users with a report that helps illustrate how infrastructure choices can impact an environmental footprint with regard to power and emissions, with insights for developing more sustainable IT strategies. Based on user inputs regarding workloads, the efficiency of the data centre, and location, an organization can conceptualize how IT choices can help them meet their sustainability goals.



Key findings of this report include:



● Alongside automation, innovative cooling systems and renewable energies, the transformation of traditional 3-Tier architectures towards next generation models - like hyperconverged infrastructures (HCI) - will be key to realising the savings potential in data centre energy consumption and carbon footprint.



● In comparison to traditional 3-tier IT platforms, next generation HCI architectures could potentially reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint by roughly 27% per year.



● By 2025 a full changeover to HCI across data centres in the Middle East & Africa could potentially save 4 TWh of energy and roughly 2.4 million tonnes of CO²e.



● Large-scale co-location data centres offer a much lower PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) factor than typical on-premise facilities. Switching these to HCI architectures could potentially boost energy saving towards 30-40%.



● Next-generation co-location data centres could provide access to renewable energy through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) and so contribute to an organisation’s climate neutrality goal without having to invest in CO2 certificates.



● Businesses planning the move towards an HCI architecture within their own on-premise data centres should also evaluate next generation cooling technologies as energy prices rise.



● The data centre industry has delivered significant energy efficiency improvements over past decades and is now one of the most advanced in terms of both energy efficiency and decarbonisation. Nevertheless, future energy demand will rise substantially and will result in large amounts of carbon dioxide emissions. Innovative technologies, like HCI, could create considerable efficiency potentials and have a strong impact on energy cost savings.



“It’s important to recognise that the data centre industry has delivered significant energy efficiency improvements over past decades and is now one of the most advanced in terms of both energy efficiency and decarbonisation. That said it remains a major energy consumer and could do a lot better. Moreover, without significant change future energy demand will continue to rise and result in large amounts of carbon dioxide emissions. The answers to all this lie in innovative next generation data centre technologies, like HCI, which have been proven to work and which have the potential to deliver considerable efficiency gains with a significant impact on energy cost and climate change,” concludes Talal Al-Saif.



