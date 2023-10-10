XConnect Appoints Barbara Shankland as Global Account Director to Drive Growth for A2P and Voice Customers

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Barbara brings extensive telco experience from Tyntec and Mitto to help customers fight fraud and optimise traffic delivery



London, UK, 10 October 2023 - XConnect, a Somos Company, the provider of world-class numbering intelligence solutions, has appointed Barbara Shankland as its new Global Account Director to support messaging and voice customers with fraud mitigation and number validation. She will provide extensive telecommunications product experience to help XConnect’s customers to route their traffic more efficiently and maximise revenue streams.



Before joining the XConnect team, Shankland held positions at Tyntec and Mitto. She brings 20 years’ insight in sales and account management to XConnect, along with in-depth knowledge of the tech and telecoms industry. As Global Account Director, she will play a critical role in supporting XConnect’s worldwide growth into key markets and strengthening customer relationships.



“We are so pleased to have Barbara on board. With the rise of ever-evolving digital fraud schemes and industry compliance regulations, Barbara’s role is more important than ever. We know her wide knowledge of the telecoms industry and passionate attitude will help us achieve new goals, connect with clients, and deliver a stand-out customer experience,” said Tim Ward, VP Number Information Services at XConnect. “Barbara is a perfect addition to the team as we double down on our commitment to growth for our new and existing customers, assisting them with overcoming the latest fraud, routing and rating challenges.”



Within her role, Shankland will provide expert guidance on best fit solutions to optimise voice and messaging routing, maximise fraud protection, and identify and validate traffic insights. She will work closely with customers, enabling them to terminate voice and messaging traffic with confidence and ease.



“I’m delighted to be working for XConnect, who I see as one of the leading companies in the mobile intelligence space. Having worked in telecommunications for over 16 years, I have watched many trends and changes in the industry, and this has allowed me to gain in-depth experience with SMS, voice and MNP/HLR products,” said Barbara Shankland, Global Account Director at XConnect. “I feel that now is the time to concentrate on providing my expertise to customers that need support with delivering better communications. My goal is to assist new and existing customers in cost saving pathways to accelerate their ambitions.”



This year has seen XConnect expand its value proposition to customers, bolstering support on a local and global scale. In addition to this latest appointment, its recent partnership with Sekura.id enables it to expand its product portfolio and help customers overcome complex identification and verification (ID&V) challenges.





About XConnect



XConnect, a wholly owned subsidiary of Somos Inc, consolidates, maintains, and delivers trusted telephone number intelligence to world leading telecommunication service providers.



It processes information from hundreds of different global datasets and ensures that customers solve routing, validation and fraud challenges in real time.



XConnect’s Number Information Services are used for voice and messaging routing, fraud protection and to identify and validate insights. They also support the deployment and evolution of next-generation communications, such as VoLTE and RCS.



Its service is accessed through its global distributed hybrid cloud platform using simple, secure, scalable real-time protocols and APIs.







