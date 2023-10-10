EU district`s PM cautions towards Western ‘war fatigue’

(MENAFN) Danish Premier Mette Frederiksen has asked from associates of the NATO bloc to “expand and deepen” their obligation to Ukraine in its continuing war with Moscow, also cautioned that the West must discharge any proposals of “war fatigue” as the condition grinds on.



“We must be with Ukraine to the bitter end. As long as the Ukrainians are ready to fight this war for our freedom, let us decide that war fatigue will not take place in our transatlantic community,” Frederiksen stated at the NATO governmental gathering`s yearly setting in Copenhagen on Monday.



Frederiksen, the director of Denmark’s governing Social Democrats group, also noted that her administration was trying to “expand and deepen” the alliance of nations that have dedicated to providing Kiev with F-16 fighter aircrafts to counter Russia’s air advantage.



