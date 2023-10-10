European stock markets end with losses on Monday

(MENAFN) European stock markets had a negative start to the week as they closed with losses on Monday.



The STOXX Europe 600, which represents approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization of European markets across 17 countries, recorded a decline of 1.14 points, or 0.26 percent, ending the day at 443.79.



In the UK, the FTSE 100 index decreased by 2.37 points, equivalent to a 0.03 percent drop, closing at 7,492. Meanwhile, Germany's DAX 30 saw a decline of 101 points, or 0.67 percent, concluding the trading day at 15,128.



France's CAC 40 registered a loss of 38 points, or 0.55 percent, reaching a closing value of 7,021, and Italy's FTSE MIB experienced a drop of 128 points, equivalent to a 0.46 percent decrease, ending the first trading day of the week at 27,682.



Among the European markets, Spain's IBEX 35 had the poorest performance of the day, with a loss of 84 points, or 0.91 percent, closing at 9,151.

MENAFN10102023000045015839ID1107218899