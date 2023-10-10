UAE: Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against Dirham In Early Trade

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar on Tuesday. The currency was 83.23 against the US dollar (Dh22.6) in early trade.

The rupee slipped one paisa to 83.28 against the US dollar on Monday evening amid a weak trend in domestic equities and surging crude oil prices in the international markets.

Forex traders said the safe-haven dollar gained ground due to heightened concerns in the Middle East.

The dollar softened on Tuesday along with US interest rate expectations and a fall in Treasury yields as investors detected a slight dovish shift in Federal Reserve officials' tone.

The yen held small gains as violence in the Middle East supported buying of safe-haven assets, and last traded firmly at 148.34 per dollar. The Swiss franc has also gained and was edging higher at 0.9045 to the dollar.

The euro was up 0.1% in early Asia trade to $1.0580. The Israeli shekel steadied at 3.95 to the dollar, just off an almost eight-year low, after the central bank promised $30 billion in foreign exchange selling.

Inputs from wires.

