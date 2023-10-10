Duqm Refinery and Oman Sail Partner to Rekindle The Successful Al Nokhedha Initiative

(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) 10 October 2023, Muscat – Duqm Refinery and Oman Sail have partnered to rekindle the Al Nokhedha initiative for 2023. The AlNokhedha initiative is in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Labor, the initiative will be aimed towards educating the youth, grade 10 and 11 students, and SMEs, valuable skills that will prepare the youth with tools to tackle their bright future and equip Oman’s youth with the necessary leadership tools.



“We pride ourselves on supporting the community and empowering young people to fulfil their potential. The chance to work with Oman Sail once again to share incredibly useful techniques for success is a prime example of our commitment to young people and SMEs across Oman. The skills that participants will learn can cultivate an environment where creative minds thrive and adapt to the changing needs of the national and global economies. We look forward to welcoming the grade 10 and 11 students and SMEs to the next edition of the Al Nokhedha Programme” states Jasim Hassan Al Ajmi, Head of Corporate Identity & Culture at Duqm Refinery.



Khamis Al Anbouri, Oman Sail’s Commercial Director, added, “We are delighted to be able to organise another edition of the Al Nokhedha Initiative in partnership with Duqm Refinery. The impact of this programme will be evident in the years to come as the young leaders make their mark across Oman. We have seen that the benefits of our leadership programmes, including delivering a positive impact on young people across the nation, and being able to share these techniques with students who will soon graduate. This is a great opportunity to instil a positive mindset and share the skills required for a successful career both in school and later life.”



Delivered to 100 students over three days, the Al Nokheda Initiaitve will focus on self-leadership, communication, decision making, teamwork and team leadership and resilience. This is applied through practical examples, lively discussions and real-life scenarios to help the young Omani students with their futures.



The second phase of the initiative is designed with the needs of SMEs in mind. As a fast-growing sector of the economy, successful small and medium enterprises have the potential to create employment, add in-country value and support the needs of an expanding market with new and local products and services. Al Nokhedha will select 20 SMEs for the two-day course which will equip them with the skills needed to navigate a changing market.



The first day will focus on adapting to change and developing robust strategies for long-term growth as well as a robust mindset for learning and responding to a shift in customer needs, market conditions and economic circumstances. The second day delves deeper into management techniques and will share techniques for developing resilience and perseverance to ensure the business is able to manage setbacks and pivot to a new successful formula.



The Al Nokhedha initiative was first launched in 2018 where 50 participants, including grade 11 students in Duqm, selected by the Ministry of Education, took part in the three-day course. Its blend of activity and theory proved successful, and a follow up edition was held in Mussanah in 2019 where 50 grade 11 students chosen by the Ministry of Education were able to learn important skills to benefit their life after graduation.





