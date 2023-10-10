Nongshim Highlights K-Culture Impact Desires To Offer New Flavours To Consumers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Seoul: Most movie fans worldwide, who are also foodies, will remember 'Chapaguri', the ubiquitous noodle snack found in the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite'. The popular noodle snack in the film was made by fusing two Nongshim products, the black soybean sauce noodle 'Chapagetti' and the spicy seafood udon noodle 'Neoguri'.

The popularity of the film sparked immense interest in the snack globally that Nongshim, one of South Korea's biggest food manufacturers, launched Chapaguri's cup noodle version to satiate the interest of foodies.

As South Korea's cultural prowess continues to expand globally, Nongshim expressed its intent to blend with the rapidly changing trends in the global market, such as riding the waves brought by its local content in the fields of music and cinema.

Speaking with The Peninsula in Seoul, Nongshim affirmed the massive influence of South Korean cultural content on its product lines. Kim BoGyoo, Manager of the Planning and Coordinating Division at Nongshim, attributed 'Chapaguri' as a byproduct of the entertainment phenomenon.

For the company, this also led to a broader overseas market by increasing its instant noodle exports from 30 countries to 70 countries after Parasite's global success.



Apart from boosting its mark on South Korea's bustling cultural scene, Nongshim also aims to offer new flavours to more consumers overseas. Based on consumer demands, including in the Middle East, the company recently introduced a chicken-flavored product called 'Spicy Chicken Bowl', for the US, and stir-fried instant noodles.

It also underlined its current strategy to localize its food products, in ways such as improving its exports of certified halal products to Qatar. Nongshim began exporting certified halal products in 2011, starting with one of its best-selling instant noodles 'Shin Ramyun'. To date, the company is exporting approximately 30 halal-certified products to the Middle East and other Asian countries.

According to officials, its venture into halal-certified food products is growing approximately 30% annually, as its R&D section focuses on further refining its halal-certified goods. Through this, the company hopes to also introduce new products in the region.

“In the following years as well, we're going to launch new products...especially for the Gulf countries like Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia,” Kim told The Peninsula.

To a question about its future plans to invest in the region, he stated:“At the moment, we are going to focus on the US and also China.”

Because we are going to build a third factory in the US as well. We are going to start it in 2025, and after that maybe we will consider building a new factory in the Middle East or any Asian country,” he added.

While the concrete timeline for the new Korean food products to hit the shelves is still unknown, to date. Fans of K-Culture content and food are well equipped to explore and invent the next 'Chapaguri' using the Nongshim's array of snack offerings.