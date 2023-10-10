QIIB Trains Board Members On Combating Financial Crimes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) organised a training programme for its Board Members.

This is in accordance with the Board's annual training plan, for the purpose of meeting the requirements of the Corporate Governance Regulations issued by Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and the Regulations on Corporate Governance of Public Companies listed on the primary market of Qatar Stock Exchange.

QIIB Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al Shaibei attended the training programme.

The training programme included a review of AML/CFT laws and instructions, highlighting key roles and responsibilities of the Board Members in combating financial crimes.

It also presented the bank's major internal policies, the procedures and mechanisms put in place for combating financial crimes, as well as the bank's response in this regard.

Moreover, the programme discussed the biggest challenges and risks facing the banking sector pertaining to financial crimes.

The programme organised in two sessions, also included a presentation on the bank's financial crime risk assessment process and the internal controls put in place to mitigate these risks.

It further covered the customer risk assessment process and the bank's processes for customer identification, enhanced due diligence, and the recognition of certain suspicious activity indicators. The programme also delved into some practical case studies related to financial crimes.

The training programme witnessed interactive discussions. It provided some guidance and suggestions and raised many questions, which could enhance compliance with corporate governance standards and contribute to safeguarding the bank's products and services from being exploited to engage in any unlawful activities.

Commenting on the implementation of QIIB Board training programme, Sheikh Abdullah bin Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said,“At QIIB, we attach great importance to adhering to corporate governance standards and all regulatory and supervisory requirements, as it contributes to strengthening the bank's position and protecting it against all potential risks.”

He said,“There is no doubt that the Board of Directors bears significant responsibility for being the highest governing body of the bank tasked with formulating the necessary principles and strategies required for ensuring compliance with all supervisory and regulatory requirements and standards at various levels within the bank.