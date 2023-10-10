Meeza Announces Resignation Of Its CEO, Appointment Of Acting CEO

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Meeza QSTP-LLC (Public) announced that Eng. Ahmad Abdulla Al Muslemani resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer effective on Monday, according to a release published on Qatar Stock Exchange website.

Mohsin Nasser Mohsin Al Marri Meeza was appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer of Meeza with effect from today.

Meeza is a Managed IT Services and Solutions Provider based in Qatar with the mission of helping accelerate the growth of Qatar and the region through the provision of world-class Managed IT Services and Solutions.

The company offers Managed IT services, Data Centre Services, Cloud Services and IT Security Service. It has five Tier III certified data centers, known as M-VAULTs offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98% built to comply with the most exacting international standards enabling businesses to benefit from greater efficiencies and reduce risks.