AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Tickets Go On Sale

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The tickets for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 will go on sale from today, as the“Sport Capital of the World” gears up to host the prestigious tournament in just over a three-month time, the local organisers announced yesterday.

Starting as low as QR25 for the Group Stage, the tickets can be conveniently purchased online through the official ticketing website asiancup2023 , ensuring a hassle-free booking experience for both local and international fans.

Everything you need to know about AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

Read Also

Spectators have the opportunity to book seats for any of the 51 thrilling matches scheduled to unfold in Qatar from January 12 to February 10 next year. This will also include electrifying opening and final matches that will take place at the glamorous 88,966-seat Lusail International Stadium which also played host to the grand finale of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between Argentina and France.

Apart from the grand venue in Lusail, state-of-the-art FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 venues Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium and Education City Stadium as well as Jassim Bin Hamad and Abdulla Bin Khalifa Stadiums will also host the matches during the tournament.

“The launch of ticket sales marks an important milestone for us, as Qatar gets ready to welcome fans from around the world once again,” Marketing and Communications Executive Director of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organizing Committee Hassan Al Kuwari said during a press conference held in Doha, yesterday.

“With less than a hundred days remaining until the start of the prestigious continental championship that everyone is waiting for, especially since it comes after the huge and distinguished hosting of the best version of the FIFA World Cup last year, there is certainly interest and presence from everyone here. All eyes will be on Qatar again, of course, with the participation of 24 Asian teams,” Al Kuwari said.

Al Kuwari also added that fans will have the option to select from several different ticket packages available, such as single match ticket and follow favourite team during the group stage and into the knock out round of the tournament.

“All matches will have accessible seats available to ensure that disabled fans can enjoy a barrier-free experience. This includes wheelchair accessible seating as well as seats for people with limited mobility,” he said.

Al Kuwari also said that the tickets will be released in stages, and they will not be linked to fan entry visas or the Hayya card.

As Qatar gears up to host the Asia's premier national football competition for the third time, following their successful hosting in 1988 and 2011, football action will not be the only thing which will be on offer for the fans.

Qatar is all set to host a number of cultural and entertainment activities throughout the tournament, promising a memorable experience both on and off the pitch.

Addressing the members of the press, Qatar Tourism Chief of Marketing and Promotion Sector Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi said:“Qatar's exemplary hospitality, smooth operations and exceptional cultural and leisure attractions were felt by millions of football fans during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

Al Mawlawi also noted that Asian Cup visitors will also have a lot to enjoy a lot apart from football, adding that an exciting atmosphere will await fans.

“In 2024, we look forward to welcoming many more fans and inviting them to experience the country's expanded hospitality landscape presented by Qatar Tourism, from new hotel openings to recently established entertainment attractions,” Eng. Al Mawlawi added.

The Qatari national team will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having won the prestigious title in 2019. This time, they will be up against Group A counterparts China, Tajikistan and Lebanon in the preliminary round.

The other groups that will make up the field of 24 teams are Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria and India; Group C: Iran, UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine; Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Iraq and Vietnam; Group E: South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan and Bahrain; and Group F: Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kyrgyzstan and Thailand.