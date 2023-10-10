Egypt claims Israel overlooked frequent warnings

(MENAFN) Egypt cautioned Israeli representatives that Hamas was plotting “something big” before the Palestinian army team started a great assault during the weekend, an intelligence source in Cairo has informed a news agency.



The source says that in spite of the caution of problem brewing in Gaza, Israeli representatives concentrated instead on the West Bank, as the majority of Premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration is consisting of supporters of West Bank colonizers who have requested a safety crackdown in the region.



The intelligence source stated “we have warned them an explosion of the situation is coming, and very soon, and it would be big. But they underestimated such warnings.”



Egypt has frequently worked as an intermediary amid Israel as well as Hamas.



The AP stated that the Israeli administration has also been unfocussed by rifts over Netanyahu’s debatable legal renovation tactics.



MENAFN10102023000045015687ID1107218872