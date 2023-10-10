Hundreds Attend South Indian Classical Dance Performances 'Natyopasana 2023'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Natyopasana 2023 a memorable night of South Indian classical dance performances by women and children who are the disciples of revered Dance Guru Kalamandalam Seema based in Doha, had discerning performing arts audience in a joyful spell at the DPIS-MIS School auditorium.

The event was held under the banner of“Noopuradhwani,” Seema's brain child, under which she had been conducting bi-annual Classical dance events featuring students of various age groups who are honing their performing arts skills under her acclaimed tutelage since 2009.

The visual extravaganza, conceived and directed by Seema, turned out be a rousing success in terms of artistic excellence.

The event, marked by outstanding, harmonious, expressive performances of fleet footed, well drilled dancers featured opulent settings, seamless presentations and high-quality audio output/lighting, managed by“Symphony” Doha.

“It was pure bliss. I cannot recall a similar event that was as enthralling as this one for a long while,” said a Classical dance connoisseur, who had been at the auditorium since the very beginning to its memorable conclusion.

The event, inaugurated by A P Manikantan, President of the Indian Cultural Center, Doha, had full house to witness it as it unfolded through dance items from classical dance forms, Bharata Natyam, Mohiniyattam and Kuchipudi.

The special guests of the night, Suma Magesh Head of Cultural activities, Indian Cultural Center, V S Narayanan and Karun Menon, lit the wicks of the traditional lamp alongside Kalamandalam Seema to kick start the event.

Earlier,“Student Excellence award” was distributed during the event for Seema's disciples who had been honing their skills under her Guru for a period of 10 to 14 years.

Seema said at the conclusion of the event:“It was my pleasure and privilege presenting“Natyopasana 2023” in front of such a discerning, enlightened audience. Thanks are due to my disciples, coordinating teams, families of performers, make-up artists and the sound and light team who helped me realize my dream of conducting yet another successful event. Thanks, are also due to Ministry of Culture, Security Personnel and DPS-MIS School authorities without whom we could not have managed to conduct an event of this scale.”

“Natyopasana 2023,” which kicked off with a colourful“Welcome Dance” culminated in a grand finale, fusion dance performance featuring all the performers who participated in the event. Chief coordinator Haridas welcomed the gathering and General Convener Pradeep Nair proposed vote of thanks.