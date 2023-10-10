2023-2030 Yoga Mat Market: Size, Worldwide Industry Share, And Growth Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global yoga mat market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising awareness regarding yoga during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business InsightsTM in an upcoming report, titled,“ Yoga Mat Market, 2023-2030 .” Obesity prevalence is on the upswing, and consumers are becoming more health-conscious, which is anticipated to propel the industry forward. Obesity has been linked to a variety of health problems and diseases, including heart failure, high blood pressure, hypertension, and diabetes. Users are constantly attending yoga classes and gyms to practice yoga and other physical activities as their health awareness grows. According to annual surveys done by the International Health, Racquet, and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), the majority of healthcare clubs, gyms, and other fitness centers have increased significantly in recent years. This is likely to inspire people to practice yoga and other fitness activities, which is anticipated to help the market grow. Get a Sample Research Report: List of Global Leaders in the Yoga Mat Market are:

Jade Yoga

Hugger Mugger

Alo Yoga

Lululemon Athletica

Manduka

PrAna

Liforme Ltd.

Khataland Gaiam

Yoga Direct

Suga

La Vie Boheme Yoga

Barefoot Yoga

Trimax Sports Body Solid

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2019 – 2021 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Segments Covered By End-Use and Regional Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Companies Covered Jade Yoga, Hugger Mugger, Alo Yoga, Lululemon Athletica, Manduka, PrAna, Liforme Ltd., Khataland Gaiam, Yoga Direct, Suga, La Vie Boheme Yoga, Barefoot Yoga, Trimax Sports, Body Solid

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report:

What does the Report Offer?

The report gives the client the most up-to-date information on the market. Market growth and profit rate, volume, manufacturing usage and gross profit margin, shipping information, and other relevant elements are all included in the report. In addition, it includes thorough information on all of the market's manufacturers, producers, and dealers.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Innovative Design to Stimulate Growth

The rising demand for healthy mats is expected to boost the global yoga mat market growth during the forecast period. To provide added benefits in their offerings, companies introduce unique innovations. Yoga Design Lab, for example, has introduced the Infinity Mat, a creative new form of mat. The ground-breaking laser-cut form is designed to aid in seamless posture alignment while also delivering unrivaled grip. It features just the correct amount of cushion for various yoga and fitness workouts. The product is sustainable, manufactured from natural tree rubber, nice to the touch, and performs at a professional standard. Such elements contribute to the creation of new industry potential for yoga mats. For instance, in July 2021, Lululemon announced plans to release three new goods manufactured from Mylo, a novel vegan and ecological leather replacement derived from fungi.

COVID-19 Impact-

Growing Demand in Fitness Industries to Augment Growth during the Global Pandemic

COVID-19 had a significant impact on practically every country in the world, its economic output, and the distribution systems of every industry. However, the pandemic has had a beneficial effect on the health sector and its associated business. The pandemic had a favorable impact on the worldwide yoga and exercise mats market, which is part of the fitness and medical devices industries. Millions of people around the world have increased their e-commerce activities, allowing this to happen.

Segments-

By Product Type



Sticky Yoga Mats

Natural Rubber Yoga Mats

Plastic Elastomer Yoga Mats Cotton & Hemp Yoga Mats and Others

By Distribution Channel



Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Channels Others

By End-User



Health & Fitness Clubs

Households

Schools & Corporates Public Seminars & Events

By Geography



North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of ME&A)

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Consumer Spending to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global yoga mat market share during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow due to the large number of end-users. Yoga's popularity is also being fueled by people's increased health awareness about the need to maintain a fit physique and a healthy body. As individuals become more concerned about their fitness, these elements are expected to lead the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a significant position in the market. The growing popularity of yoga in countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, and Australia, among others, explains the considerable market share. India had the greatest share of the market. Yoga originated in India and is now widely practiced around the world. The Indian government has also launched a number of measures to promote yoga's benefits in the country.

Competitive Landscape-

Manufacturers Focus on R&D Investments to Offer Advanced Products

The competitive landscape for the market breaks down information by the competitor. Company overview, finances, income generated, market demand, R&D investments, new industry initiatives, international reach, manufacturing facilities and infrastructure, production schedules, company strengths and limitations, new product, product spacing and broadness, software dominance, and corporation advantages and disadvantages are all included.

Industry Development-

January 2020: Target introduced the "all in motion" clothing line, which includes leggings, yoga mats, hand weights, and a variety of other fitness items to provide consumers with an effective exercise solution.

