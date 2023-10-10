Mohre, ICP Launch Campaign On Importance Of Rectifying Violations Of Entry, Residency, Labour Laws

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 10th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) have launched a campaign to raise awareness about entry and residency laws for foreign nationals, as well as the labour law.

The campaign begins on 10th October and will run for three months, with various government entities taking part, along with free zones across the country and media outlets.

Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs at MoHRE, said,“Collaboration with government entities in the UAE is a cornerstone of our efforts to regulate and enhance the competitiveness, efficiency, and flexibility of the labour market, which, in turn, contributes to driving sustainable development across various sectors.”

He also emphasised his confidence in the positive impact that the awareness campaign will have on society in general, and the labour market, in particular.

“The campaign aims to familiarise people with the key provisions of the entry and residency laws for foreign nationals in the UAE, as well as regulations for labour relations (the labour law), and the procedures and penalties for violators,” Al Khoori explained.“This serves to encourage target groups to comply with laws to guarantee the rights of both parties in the employment relationship.”

For his part, Major General Suhail Al Khaili, Director-General of the ICP, said,“The campaign aims to promote compliance with the law, particularly the conditions and regulations for the entry and residency of foreign nationals in the UAE, as well as regulations for labour relations. The campaign also highlights the legal measures taken against violators, which strengthen the rule of law as a culture in society.”

“The campaign presents a model of constructive cooperation between government entities, designed to raise legal awareness, as disregarding these regulations and violating the visa and employment systems, which was set up to protect the community and maintain stability, is a serious transgression.

“The UAE implements an advanced, flexible, proactive, and pioneering residency and labour system, and this campaign aims to raise awareness among employers, workers, investors in free zones, and violators of entry and residency conditions in the UAE, along with the general public.”

On a similar note, Major General Sultan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at the ICP, said,“The campaign focuses on raising awareness among target groups and the larger community about violations related to tourist visas, work visas, employment seekers' visas, termination of employment, illegal residencies after the expiry of the legal residency period, and violations related to entry visa expiration and illegal entry into the country.”

“It also includes a diverse range of media activities presented to target groups in four languages: Arabic, English, Urdu, and Swahili, via social media platforms, radio and television interviews, news articles, advertisements, and more,” he added.

Mohsen Al Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs at MoHRE, said,“The campaign's objectives include raising awareness among target groups about new forms of employment under the Federal Decree Law Regarding the Regulation of Employment Relationship, as well as the rights and obligations of both parties, types of leave, the prohibition of forced labour, and other topics stipulated in the law, its executive regulations, and related ministerial resolutions.”

