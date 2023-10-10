Hamas' Al-Aqsa Storm operation stuns Israeli intelligence

(MENAFN) The Hezbollah Secretary-General famously once described Israel as "weaker than the spider's web" following Hezbollah's successful expulsion of Israeli forces from Southern Lebanon in 2000. Now, Hamas has translated those words into action, staging a remarkably intricate and unprecedented operation against the Israeli regime, the likes of which haven't been seen in 50 years.



Israel takes immense pride in its intelligence apparatus, boasting capabilities such as preemptively detecting incoming Palestinian missile launches and employing highly sophisticated surveillance and monitoring techniques to track the movements of Hamas members in every corner of the tiny coastal enclave.



However, the ongoing Al-Aqsa Storm operation initiated by Palestinian resistance forces on a Saturday morning has exposed a significant lapse in Israel's intelligence capabilities, leaving the regime deeply embarrassed in the eyes of the international community. The audacity and complexity of the operation, which involves intense combat within various Israeli settlements, have completely caught Israeli intelligence off guard.



To execute such a multifaceted operation as Al-Aqsa Storm would have necessitated weeks of meticulous planning, rigorous training, and impeccable coordination. Despite these extensive preparations, Israeli intelligence failed to anticipate or respond adequately to the operation's launch.

MENAFN10102023000045015682ID1107218769