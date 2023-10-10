Russia, China try to influence globe to renew Middle East peace negotiations

(MENAFN) Russia as well as China debated for an honest peace procedure in the Middle East at a Sunday emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council intended to talk about the new assaults by the Palestinian army team Hamas on Israel, the worst the nation has witnessed in tens of years.



“My message is: It’s important to stop the fighting immediately, to go to a ceasefire and to meaningful negotiations, which were stalled for decades,” Vassily Nebenzia, the Russian eternal official to the global system, informed reporters.



Nebenzia emphasized that Russia condemned all assaults on residents. Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun expressed a parallel stance before the session, trying to influence the globe “to come back to the two-state solution.”



The Security Council, however, did not produce a combined declaration on the issue because of the differences amid associates.



