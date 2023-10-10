Iran sees massive gains in iron ore concentrate outputs

(MENAFN) During the initial six months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to September 22), Iran witnessed a remarkable surge in the export of iron ore concentrate, marking an impressive 624.5 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. This surge was recently reported by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA).



The data provided by the ISPA revealed that within this six-month timeframe, a substantial quantity of 3.369 million tons of iron ore concentrate was exported. This figure stands in stark contrast to the 465,000 tons that were exported during the same period the previous year. This surge in export numbers reflects a substantial growth in Iran's iron ore industry, signaling a positive trend in the country's economic performance.



The remarkable surge in iron ore concentrate exports is indicative of Iran's increasing prowess in the global iron and steel market. It not only demonstrates the country's growing production capacity but also signifies a heightened level of competitiveness in this critical sector. This boost in iron ore exports is poised to contribute significantly to Iran's economic development, creating a positive impact on various facets of the nation's industrial landscape.

