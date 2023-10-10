Mowasalat Transported 51,725 Spectators During Formula 1

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Over three action-packed days, as the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 revved up for an exhilarating race, Mowasalat (Karwa) successfully delivered top-notch transportation services for thousands of spectators who flocked to the Lusail International Circuit.

Adding further convenience, Mowasalat (Karwa) provided taxi services to and from the racetrack. Spectators could easily access the Karwa Taxi services through the taxi rank on-site, which resulted in overall more than 5,793 trips. The company also provided special limousine and bus services to transport VVIPs, Media crews, and VIP guests.

What made this year even more special was the dedication to sustainability, as Mowasalat (Karwa) provided services through a fleet of 200 electric buses in addition to a fleet of hybrid cars, all of which added to a comfortable transportation experience for the spectators of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023.

All of this was the result of months of meticulous planning and a close partnership with the Lusail International Circuit. It was a journey of collaboration, dedication, and a shared passion for excellence. Fahad Saad Al-Qahtani, Mowasalat (Karwa) CEO, said:“We are thrilled to have successfully transported more than 51,725 spectators of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023, and provided 9,345 trips through all our services during race days.

“This achievement is a testament to our capabilities in providing transportation services for major international events. We have acquired this expertise through previous experiences, and we always affirm our commitment to environmental sustainability, in line with the plans of the Ministry of Transport and the Qatar National Vision 2023.”