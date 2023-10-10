Winter Camping Season In Qatar To Begin From November 1

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The winter camping season in Qatar for the year 2023-24 will begin from November 1, 2023, announced the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

It added that the registration for the annual camping season is open for all regions of the country and will begin from October 22 to 31.

The ministry officials added that the registrations will be done online through its website .

The camping season that begins from November 1, 2023, will conclude on April 30, 2024.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change called on everyone to preserve the environment and conserve its natural resources while camping.



