Award-Winning Google Cloud Partner SADA Touts Further Growth And Success In The United Kingdom And Ireland

SADA, a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Premier partner, today announced continued momentum in the United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI), powered by customer growth and partnerships with leading businesses in the region; a series of product launches; and, industry recognition as a leader in the cloud services space. This momentum comes following SADA's formal activation of its presence in the UK in March 2023, further expanding its regional footprint.



With a consultative, collaborative approach, SADA is helping customers in the area successfully undergo digital transformations, adopt new and innovative technologies on Google Cloud, and achieve higher returns on investment for their cloud migrations. With a steady increase in its customer base, SADA has followed suit by increasing its headcount by 180% in 2023 of full-time dedicated team members in the UKI.

“Our continued growth in the United Kingdom and Ireland is a testament to the SADA team's hard work and commitment to bringing industry-leading solutions and services to our customers,” said Tony Safoian, President & CEO of SADA.“This region is primed for tremendous growth and adoption of cloud services, generative AI tools, and other innovative technologies on Google Cloud. No partner sells and supports more technologies in the cloud than SADA, and we are excited to continue our growth in UKI and beyond to bring world-class services and solutions to our customers.”

In addition to customer growth in the region, the SADA team has continued to scale its solutions and services in recent months. Most notably, SADA was recently named as a launch partner for Google Cloud's enterprise-grade Kubernetes Engine (GKE Enterprise) , a solution that helps companies run business-critical workloads at scale. Being named a launch partner helps further entrench SADA and its team of experts as a leading provider of Google Cloud solutions and services.

Recently, SADA was also recognized as a leader in the cloud services industry by several prestigious companies. In August, the company was named in the 2023 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services and was recognized specifically for its hands-on support model, including strategy and execution, change management consultation, and advisory services that help realize successful cloud transformation. The company was also named the 2023 Google Cloud Global Sales Partner of the Year in August, marking the sixth consecutive year it received recognition from Google Cloud.

“Our customer-for-life service model ensures that we can offer fundamentally sound, solutions-focused offerings that help our customers build and deploy cloud applications at scale,” said Sandy Hogan, chief revenue officer at SADA.“With consistent, steady growth of our services, solutions, and partners, we are confident that customers in the UKI will continue to find value in working with us.”

SADA's team of experts will attend this year's Google Cloud Next London conference from October 11-12, sharing key strategies and recommendations on how businesses can successfully leverage Google Cloud's wide suite of solutions. At this year's conference, the company will also hold a lightning session,“Unleashing the Potential of Data Analytics: Navigating Governance with SADA and Google Cloud,” led by Senior Cloud Engineer Christian Ashby.

Click here to learn more about SADA's cloud solutions and services.

ABOUT SADA

SADA is a market leader in professional services and an award-winning solutions provider of Google Cloud. Since 2000, SADA has been committed to helping customers in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector solve their most complex challenges so they can focus on achieving their boldest ambitions. With offices in North America, India, and Armenia providing sales and customer support teams, SADA is positioned to meet customers where they are in their digital transformation journey. SADA is a 6x Google Cloud Partner of the Year award winner with 10 Google Cloud Specializations and has been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner ® Magic QuadrantTM for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. SADA is a 15x honoree of the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces four years in a row. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Kim Velasco

SourceCode Communications for SADA



SADA

