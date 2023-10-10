Commodity, currency markets witness significant price movements

(MENAFN) In the commodities market, benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery experienced a significant increase, surging by USD3.59 to reach USD86.38 per barrel on Monday. Similarly, Brent crude for December delivery recorded a substantial rise of USD3.57, reaching USD88.15 per barrel.



Moving on to the energy sector, wholesale gasoline for November delivery saw an uptick of 5 cents, settling at USD2.24 per gallon. Meanwhile, November heating oil experienced a notable increase of 7 cents, reaching USD2.97 per gallon. November natural gas also participated in the upward trend, rising by 4 cents to USD3.38 per 1,000 cubic feet.



In the precious metals market, gold for December delivery observed a significant boost, with an increase of USD19.10, bringing its price to USD1,864.30 per ounce. Silver for December delivery also experienced a positive trend, rising by 20 cents to reach USD21.92 per ounce. Furthermore, December copper saw a modest increase of 2 cents, reaching USD3.65 per pound.



On the currency front, the dollar faced a decline against the Japanese yen, with the exchange rate falling from 149.35 yen to 148.48 yen. Similarly, the euro exhibited a decrease, dropping from USD1.0593 to USD1.0566.

