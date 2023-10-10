US stock markets gain as interest rate hike fears ease

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced an uptick due to concerns surrounding the potential ripple effects of the ongoing violence in the Middle East. However, the stock market followed a different trajectory, shifting from early modest losses to gains as the trading day progressed. The shift in sentiment was partly influenced by encouraging news related to interest rates, which have been a significant factor impacting Wall Street's performance in recent months.



The S&P 500 index recorded a 0.6 percent increase, reflecting a more positive sentiment among investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw gains of 197 points, and the Nasdaq composite exhibited a 0.4 percent uptick. These gains were fueled by remarks from two Federal Reserve officials suggesting that an interest rate hike might not be necessary at the upcoming meeting scheduled for the end of the current month.



In summary, the S&P 500 advanced by 27.16 points, closing at 4,335.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 197.07 points, ending the day at 33,604.65. The Nasdaq composite demonstrated an increase of 52.90 points, reaching a closing value of 13,484.24.



Furthermore, the Russell 2000 index, which includes smaller companies, showed an increase of 10.44 points, concluding at 1,755.99.



Year-to-date performance indicates the following: The S&P 500 has surged by 496.16 points, reflecting a 12.9 percent increase. The Dow has witnessed a rise of 457.40 points, translating to a 1.4 percent increase. The Nasdaq has posted a remarkable increase of 3,017.76 points, equivalent to a substantial 28.8 percent. The Russell 2000 index has experienced a marginal decline of 5.25 points, or 0.3 percent.

