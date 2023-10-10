Global markets decline due to geopolitical risks, economic data fluctuations

(MENAFN) Global financial markets opened the week with a negative trajectory, marked by escalating geopolitical risks following an unexpected Hamas attack on Israeli towns. Last week, the persistent inflation and recession dilemma had already influenced asset prices, and the weekend's surge in geopolitical tensions, particularly in commodity prices, added to the volatility.



Despite Brent oil concluding the previous week with an 8.7 percent decline, it embarked on the new week with a 3.4 percent surge, reaching USD86.8 per barrel.



Analysts attribute this rise to concerns that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflicts may further escalate, keeping risk perception elevated, and driving global inflation concerns higher.



Consequently, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 1 percent to reach USD1,850.



However, the pricing landscape remained challenging due to the impact of the US employment report released last week.



The Labor Department reported that the US economy added 336,000 jobs in September, a figure significantly surpassing market expectations. Simultaneously, the unemployment rate held steady at 3.8 percent in August.

