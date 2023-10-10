EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Preliminary Results

SNP stays on its growth path after best Q3 results ever

10.10.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News SNP stays on its growth path after best Q3 results ever

Significant growth rates in all key financial performance indicators

High market acceptance of Software Platform CrystalBridge Raised outlook for the full year 2023 Heidelberg, October 10, 2023 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading provider of software solutions for digital transformations, automated data migrations, and data management in the SAP ecosystem, has announced its preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2023. The Company achieved an increase in order entry of around 50% to approximately € 60 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 (Q3 2022: € 40.1 million). Revenue grew by around 29 % to approximately € 53.5 million in the same period (Q3 2022: € 41.6 million); the operating earnings (EBIT) improved significantly to approximately € 4.5 million (Q3 2022: € 0.1 million). On a nine-month view, order entry amounts to around € 170 million (9M 2022: € 122.7 million), revenue comes to approximately € 150 million (9M 2022: € 124.9 million) and the EBIT increased significantly to around € 8 million (9M 2022: € 1.9 million). CEO Jens Amail of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE expressed his satisfaction with the development of the company: "First of all, I would like to thank our clients and partners for their trust and the incredible SNP team for their great commitment to the success of our customers. More and more companies acknowledge the significant value creation potential of our software platform CrystalBridge and enter long-term, strategic agreements with us. This led to an over-proportional growth of our software segment in an overall strong quarter. We are thrilled and humbled, that 16 out of the top 20 SAP System Integrators have decided to partner with SNP. While there is still a lot of work ahead of us, this is another strong indicator that we are on a good path.” Outlook Based on the strong preliminary results and continued momentum, the management raises its outlook for the full year of 2023:

Order entry is expected to reach € 220 million to € 240 million (previous order entry forecast: € 210 million to € 230 million);

Revenue is expected to be around the upper end of the communicated range between € 190 million and € 200 million; EBIT is expected to reach the upper end of the communicated range of € 5 million to €10 million or even be slightly higher.

About SNP SNP (ticker: SHF) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future. SNP's Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge® and the BLUEFIELDTM approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud. The company works with around 2,600 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 21 of the DAX40 and 95 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has around 1,400 employees worldwide at over 40 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 173.4 million in the 2022 fiscal year. More information is available at

Contact person at SNP Marcel Wiskow

Director Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 62216425-637

E-mail:





10.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Speyerer Str. 4 69115 Heidelberg Germany Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172 Fax: +49 6221 6425 20 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE0007203705 WKN: 720370 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1744823



End of News EQS News Service