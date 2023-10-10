(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 today, 10 October 2023:
Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading
10-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Helium Ventures PLC
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: HEV
ISIN: GB00BLR8T846
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email:
Website: of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service
MENAFN10102023004691010666ID1107218666
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.