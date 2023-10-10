BX Swiss AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch

Basler Kantonalbank becomes new issuer on BX Swiss in the trading segment deriBX

10.10.2023 / 08:26 CET/CEST



From 13 October 2023 investors will be able to trade structured products from Basler Kantonalbank in the BX Swiss trading segment deriBX.

With the addition of Basler Kantonalbank as a new issuer on BX Swiss, the Swiss Exchange is expanding its steadily growing range of exchange-traded structured products.

Basler Kantonalbank is regarded as an outstanding partner in the structured products market. With first-class credit ratings of AAA from Fitch and AA+ from Standard & Poor's, it offers tailor-made and innovative certificates in the categories of capital protection, yield optimisation and participation.

"We are delighted to welcome Basler Kantonalbank, another prestigious issuer, to deriBX trading segment. The partnership with Basler Kantonalbank is another milestone in our efforts to provide our investors with high quality products and to continuously expand our range of exchange-traded structured products.", says David Kunz, Chief Operating Officer of BX Swiss.

"We are delighted to be connected to the BX Swiss trading segment deriBX and to offer active investors another way to trade our world-class products quickly and easily.", says Regula Berger, Head of Commercial Clients at Basler Kantonalbank

Language: English
Company: BX Swiss AG
Talstrasse 70
8001 Zurich
Switzerland