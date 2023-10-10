EQS-News: ESPG AG / Key word(s): Bond/Real Estate

ESPG AG: first interest payment for prolonged bond 2018/2026

10.10.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ESPG AG: first interest payment for prolonged bond 2018/2026



Cologne, 10 October 2023: The European Science Park Group (ESPG), a real estate company specialising in science parks, made the first interest payment for the prolounged 2018/2026 bond (ISIN: DE000A351VD7) to the paying agent. Due to technical changes, especially with regard to the deposit of the new paying agent and the public holiday on 3 October, there have been slight delays. The money should be credited to the bondholders' accounts in the next few days.



About ESPG

The European Science Park Group (ESPG) is a real estate company specialising in science parks. The company focuses on the development of science parks, predominantly characterised by tenants from future-oriented industries such as life sciences, green technologies or digital transformation, which benefit from the proximity to each other and the direct vicinity to universities, hospitals or research locations. ESPG's portfolio already includes 16 science parks across Europe with a total area of 126,000 square metres and a balance sheet value of around 244 million euros. The sites are generally located outside metropolitan areas, in areas that are considered science clusters or have a high concentration of innovative companies.



Press contact:

Jan Hutterer

T +49 40 60 91 86 65

M +49 172 346 28 31



