Hollywood writers overwhelmingly approve contract ending strike

(MENAFN) In a resounding show of support, Hollywood writers have voted overwhelmingly to ratify the contract agreement negotiated by their union leaders, effectively bringing an end to a nearly five-month strike. This development comes as actors continue to engage in negotiations aimed at resolving their ongoing strike.



The Writers Guild of America (WGA) made the announcement on Monday, revealing that an astounding 99% of the 8,525 members who cast their votes had chosen to approve the deal. The agreement has garnered widespread recognition as a significant victory for union leaders and received widespread praise from its members. The deal includes substantial gains in payment terms, an increase in the size of show staffs, and more control over the incorporation of artificial intelligence into scripts. Throughout the past week, the outcome of the vote had been anticipated, and it was evident that the members were in favor of ratifying the agreement.



Meredith Stiehm, the president of the WGA-East, expressed her sentiments in a statement, stating, "Together we were able to accomplish what many said was impossible only six months ago." This approval signifies a critical turning point in the entertainment industry as it moves towards resolving labor disputes that have significantly impacted both writers and actors.

