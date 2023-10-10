Hamas kills over 123 Israeli soldiers since war erupted

(MENAFN) The Israeli army reported on Tuesday that 123 soldiers have lost their lives since the conflict with the Palestinian Hamas group erupted over the weekend.



According to The Times of Israel website, the Israeli army has publicly disclosed the names of an additional 38 soldiers who perished in the fighting over the past three days, bringing the total number of casualties to 123.



In the same period, the overall count of Israeli civilian casualties has reached 900, with 2,616 people wounded.



Concerning the Israeli captives held in Gaza, the exact number has not been officially released by Israeli authorities. However, the Israeli army has informed more than 100 families that their relatives are in Hamas captivity. Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, estimates that the number of Israeli hostages is between 100 to 150.



Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early on Saturday, launching a substantial rocket barrage and conducting infiltrations into Israel via land, air, and sea. They cited this surprise attack as a response to the incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the escalation of settler violence against Palestinians.



In response, the Israeli military commenced Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

